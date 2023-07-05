CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

KARACHI, Jul 05 (APP): The athletes of Sindh, who were part of the national team in the World Special Olympic Games held in Berlin, Germany, met the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In the meeting held at the Chief Minister House, the athletes who came under the leadership of the chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, Raunaq Lakhani, were dressed in a traditional national green dress, said a news release on Wednesday.

In a briefing regarding the performance of Pakistani players in the games, Raunaq Lakhani said that the players of the national team participating in the games showed great skills in sports including athletics, badminton, basketball, hockey, table eleven tennis and swimming. They Won 10 gold, 29 silver and 40 bronze medals.

Appreciating the performance, the chief minister called the efforts of Special Olympics Pakistan commendable.

He said that special children were an important part of the society, while the Sindh government will construct a ground for special players and these players will be provided with world-class facilities.

In this regard, he also issued necessary instructions to Chief Secretary, Minister for Social Welfare Sajid Jokhio and Special Assistant for Sports Arbab Lutfullah.

The chief minister also announced the employment in the Chief Minister’s House for Safeer Abid, a Special Olympic cyclist working in the IT department. The chief minister also took selfies with the athletes.