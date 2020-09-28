CIB Egyptian Squash Open draws released

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): The draws for the CIB Egyptian Squash Open PSA Platinum tournament have been announced, with 96 of the world’s leading male and female players set to line up at the Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt, from October 10 to 17.

The tournament would take place in front of the iconic setting of the Great Pyramid of Giza for the second year running and will be the first Platinum event following the six-month suspension of the PSA Tour due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, said a press release issued here.

World No.2 Ali Farag, who reached the final of the tournament last year, leads the men’s draw and receives a bye into the second round where he would face compatriot and former World No.3 Omar Mosaad for a place in the last 16.

The former World No.1 is seeded on the same side of the draw as New Zealand’s World No.5 Paul Coll, Germany’s World No.8 Simon Rösner and Colombia’s former British Open champion Miguel Rodriguez.

At the opposite end of the draw is defending champion Karim Abdel Gawad, who continued his run as the man to beat in Egypt when he overcame Farag in the final last November.

Gawad also receives a bye into the second round where he will come up against compatriot Mazen Hesham for a place in the third round. Standing in his way to the final are the likes of reigning World Champion Tarek Momen – who he could meet in a blockbuster semi-final should the draw go to seeding – along with Peru’s World No.6 Diego Elias and Egypt’s World No.7 Marwan ElShorbagy.

48 of the world’s leading female players would also compete in Cairo for the inaugural women’s trophy, with the likes of Egypt’s World No.1 Nouran Gohar, reigning World Champion Nour El Sherbini, French World No.3 Camille Serme and recent Manchester Open winner Nour El Tayeb all appearing at the event.

Top seed Gohar receives a bye into the second round where she will face either compatriots Zeina Mickawy or wildcard Sana Ibrahim.

The World No.1 is featured on the same side of the draw as the likes of World No.3 Serme, Black Ball Open winner Hania El Hammamy and USA’s World No.7 Amanda Sobhy.

Situated at the opposite end of the draw is World No.2 El Sherbini, who was victorious at the last outing at the Great Pyramid of Giza when she lifted her fourth World Championship crown last year on her 24th birthday.

She receives a bye into the second round where she will face either Australia’s Donna Lobban or compatriot Menna Hamed for a place in round three.

On El Sherbini’s side of the draw is World No.4 El Tayeb, who she could face in the semi-finals, along with English No.1 Sarah-Jane Perry and New Zealand’s World No.8 Joelle King.

The prize money would total $540,000, which will be split equally between men and women. The early round matches would take place at the New Giza Sporting Club, while matches at the Glass Court will commence on October 12.

The tournament would abide by strict protocols with relation to health and safety, international travel policies and social distancing guidelines.