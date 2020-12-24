Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP): Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab , Fuad Hashim Rabbani said that Christian community is an important part of the society.

He expressed these views at a cake-cutting ceremony to express solidarity with Christian community on the eve of Christmas here at Punjab Stadium on Thursday.

Additional Secretary Sports and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Fuad Hashim Rabbani cut a cake and wished merry Christmas to all Christians on this big occasion. The cake-cutting ceremony was organized under the auspices of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab.

He said the Christian community has rendered valuable contributions in development of the country.