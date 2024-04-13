Chief Minister KP greets squash players for winning medals in Junior Australian Open

PESHAWAR, Apr 13 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur Saturday congratulated the best performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players in Australian Junior Squash Championship-2024.

In a message of felicitations, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur congratulated the players, both boys and girls from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who showed excellent performance in the Australian Junior Squash Championship-2024. Mahnoor Ali, Mehwish Ali, Fawad Khan, Yahya Khan and Ibrahim Zeb deserve congratulations for their outstanding performance in the Championship, said the chief minister KP, who himself use to play squash as U-11, U13 and U15 levels.

These players made the name of the country and the province bright at the international level, he said and hoped that these junior players would play a role in bringing Pakistan back its lost position in the field of squash. He said sports sector is among the main priorities of the existing provincial government. The present provincial government will take coordinated measures for the promotion of sports in the province and would take concrete measures to get rid of those damaging the sports. Talented youth will be fully mentored in the field of sports, the chief minister said.

He said that all possible facilities would be provided to the athletes for the promotion of sports and for this good talented players would be encouraged, both financially and morally. He said that a system would be introduced to facilitate the upcoming talented players so that they could achieve name and fame at international level.