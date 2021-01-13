Chief consultant SBP visits hockey goalkeeping training camp at Gojra

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jan 13 (APP):Chief consultant, Sports Board Punjab, Shahid Faqeer Virk visited hockey goalkeeping training camp at Gojra Hockey Stadium on the directives of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Wednesday.

He witnessed the camp proceedings and admired the training process of young goalkeepers under the supervision of Olympian Imran Shah, Waqas Butt and camp Incharge Khawer Javed.

Meanwhile, DG, SBP on said that SBP is making sincere efforts for the revival of hockey in the province. “The hockey goalkeeping training camp in Gojra is also part of our endeavour for the bright future of hockey which happens to be Pakistan’s national game,” he added.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh further said that recently SBP organized Lahore Division Hockey (Women) Tournament and Under-17 Boys Hockey Tournaments at National Hockey Stadium.

“We are also going to hold Inter-Division Hockey Championship later this month with the collaboration of Pakistan Hockey Federation,” he added.