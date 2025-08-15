Chengdu’s “Little Green Peppers” redefine hospitality at The World Games 2025

- Advertisement -

Muhammad Shafique Raja

CHENGDU, China, Aug 15 (APP):At every turn of the Chengdu World Games, a sea of uniformed helpers ensures no guest ever feels lost. Affectionately called “Little Green Peppers”, this strong volunteer corps, consisting of over 8,600 members, has become the beating heart of this mega event, combining military precision with grandmotherly warmth.

Their exceptional service has left an indelible mark on international guests, including this APP correspondent who experienced their care firsthand. The magic began when I stored my bag in a media centre locker before the opening ceremony. In the post-ceremony rush, I hurried in the wrong direction – until a familiar voice called out: “Hello sir, I think you need to retrieve your bag?” It was the same volunteer who had guided our press bus earlier. Astonishingly, he remembered my locker inquiry from hours before. “I heard you asking at the help desk,” he explained with a smile before personally escorting me to the correct building. Later, I discovered this unassuming guide was actually a linguistics teacher from Southwest Jiaotong University.

“Our volunteers are called ‘Little Green Peppers’ for good reason,” Yanhong Tang, head of the volunteer programme in the Main Media Centre, told APP in an exclusive interview. “Green Peppers represent vigour, youth, education and environmental protection. These young people showcase Chengdu’s vitality to the world.”

The selection process proved extraordinarily rigorous. “We received thousands of applications from universities and finally selected 100 to serve at the Main Media Centre. Yanhong explained. “Candidates underwent multiple interview rounds, assessing language skills, professional competence, communication ability and teamwork.”

The chosen 100 for the MMC then completed what Yanhong called “14 types of diverse training” – from cultural sensitivity drills to emergency medical response. My personal “Little Green Pepper”, a university student Mona Zhou, embodies this training perfectly. She does not just assist – she anticipates needs before they arise. “I noticed you’re covering squash and billiards,” she said on day two, presenting a customized schedule. When I mentioned struggling with Chengdu’s heat, she appeared with cooling herbal tea. “We train to read subtle cues,” she explained. “Real service means solving problems before guests notice them.”

The system’s effectiveness resonated across the Games: “Other countries host games; China elevates them,” observed Pakistani cueist Muhammad Asif. “At other events, volunteers help when asked. Here, they approach you first,” noted an Iranian journalist. “They’ve installed an invisible support network across the city,” remarked a German athlete.

As I prepare to depart Chengdu, the most lasting memories won’t be medal performances, but of volunteer-dressed ambassadors who redefined service excellence. More than volunteers, they’ve become the gold standard in global event hospitality, proving flawless organization and human warmth are not opposites, but inseparable partners.