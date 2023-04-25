Chapman powers New Zealand to six-wicket win against Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, Apr 24 (APP): Mark Chapman hit a blazing unbeaten ton to propell New Zealand to a six-wicket win against Pakistan at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Monday night.

The win also helped New Zealand to level the series 2-2.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham chose to field first after winning the toss. Pakistan, put up 193/5 runs on the board, courtesy of Mohammad Rizwan, who steered Pakistan to a decent total.

Rizwan scored unbeaten 98 runs off 62 balls with help of four maximums and seven fours, adding 71 for the fourth wicket with Iftikhar Ahmed (36) and 68 for the fifth with Imad Wasim, who scored brisk 31.

New Zealand pacer Blair Tickner was the pick of the bowlers as he grabbed three scalps for 33.

But the target proved insufficient for Pakistan bowlers to defend as Mark Chapman, who had been outstanding throughout the series once again exhibited his class. The left-handed batter made an unbeaten 104 off 57 balls, hitting four maximums and 11 boundaries.

All-rounder James Neesham brilliantly supported Chapman as he scored an unbeaten 45 off 25 balls, smashing four boundaries and two sixes.

Their 121-run unbeaten fifth-wicket partnership powered New Zealand to a stunning six-wicket victory over Pakistan.

The two sides will now lock horns in the upcoming five-match ODI series, starting from Wednesday at the same venue.