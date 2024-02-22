Century partnerships flourish: PSL Season 9 witnessing record-breaking collaborations

KARACHI, Feb 22 (APP):During the ongoing ninth season of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), three-century partnerships have been achieved across seven matches thus far.

Saud Shakeel and Jason Roy of Quetta Gladiators set the bar with a formidable 157-run partnership for the first wicket against Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. Following suit, Shadab Khan and Agha Salman of Islamabad United demonstrated resilience with an unbeaten 138-run partnership for the third wicket, also at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, this time against Quetta Gladiators.

Meanwhile, at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Dawid Malan and Reeza Hendricks of Multan Sultans showcased their synergy, notching up 121 runs for the second wicket against Karachi Kings.

Reflecting on past seasons, the pinnacle of partnership prowess in PSL history remains the 2021 record set by Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam of Karachi Kings at the National Bank Stadium Karachi, amassing a staggering 176 runs against Islamabad United. Close behind is the 162-run partnership between Peshawar Zalmi’s Saim Ayub and Babar Azam against Quetta Gladiators at Rawalpindi Stadium in 2023.