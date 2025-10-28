CDA organises football tournament to promote youth sportsmanship in Islamabad

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):The Capital Development Authority (CDA), in collaboration with the Young Boys Football Association, successfully concluded a thrilling football tournament featuring 32 teams from across the federal capital, showcasing Islamabad’s growing enthusiasm for youth sports and community engagement.

The final match and prize distribution ceremony, drew a large crowd of supporters, players, and local sports enthusiasts.

The event was organised under the supervision of the CDA Sports Directorate and aimed to promote a healthy lifestyle, sportsmanship, and civic pride among the city’s youth.

Speaking on the occasion, a CDA spokesperson said the tournament reflected the vision of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, to foster youth engagement and develop Islamabad as a vibrant, active capital city.

“Sports are not just about competition—they are about unity, discipline, and community spirit. The CDA remains committed to supporting such initiatives that empower young people and promote positive social interaction,” the spokesperson added.

Throughout the tournament, teams from various sectors and local clubs competed in a series of matches marked by spirited play and fair conduct.

The final match saw an energetic contest that kept spectators on edge until the final whistle, culminating in an enthusiastic prize distribution ceremony to honour the winning teams and standout players.

Officials noted that the CDA’s sports initiatives, including football, cricket, and community-based tournaments, are part of a broader plan to rejuvenate recreational facilities and create opportunities for youth participation in sports across Islamabad.

By encouraging community-level sports and youth involvement, the spokesperson concluded it aims to nurture local talent, strengthen civic harmony, and position Islamabad as a model for active, inclusive urban living.