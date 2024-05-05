CDA hosts successful Taekwondo competition for students

ISLAMABAD, May 05 (APP): The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is committed to enhancing recreational opportunities for citizens, particularly children, under the guidance of Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

In line with this commitment, the Department of Sports, Culture and Tourism organized a Taekwondo competition on Sunday, which saw enthusiastic participation from private school students.

More than 350 students from various private schools, including Beacon House and Asas, showcased their skills and sportsmanship at the Taekwondo competition.

The event, aimed at promoting physical activity and healthy competition among the youth, witnessed fierce but friendly contests among the participants.

Prizes were awarded to the first, second, and third position holders by the Director of Sports, Culture, and Tourism, recognizing their dedication and talent in the martial art of Taekwondo.

Commenting on the success of the event, the CDA administration reiterated its commitment to providing top-notch facilities to citizens while prioritizing recreational activities for children.

This event underscores the CDA’s ongoing efforts to foster a vibrant and active community in the capital city. Looking ahead, the CDA administration pledges to continue organizing such events regularly, ensuring a diverse range of recreational activities for the youth of Islamabad, the Authority’s administration said.