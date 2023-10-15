ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live by APP
Cambodian team training for FIFA WC qualifier

FIFA WC

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP): The Cambodian team was training here at the Jinnah Stadium of the Pakistan Sports Complex in preparation for the home league of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier on October 17.

The Cambodian football team reached Pakistan on Sunday for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Home League against Pakistan.

The Cambodian team was training at Jinnah Stadium under tight security after they were brought from the hotel to the stadium.

The home league between Pakistan and Cambodia was scheduled on October 17 at the Jinnah Stadium.

