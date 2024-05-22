Blind Cricket T20 Super League to held in June

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) would hold the ‘PBCC Blind Cricket T20 Super League Season 2023-24’ from June 7 to 13 in Abbottabad, featuring four provincial teams comprising country’s best players.

According to PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah, a total of four provincial teams including Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan consisting of the best players around the country would take part in the said tournament.

All players of the Pakistan blind cricket team would display their sheer talent in the tournament.

As many as 13 matches will be played in the entertaining and competitive event, he said.

Sultan said this league was part of preparations for the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Punjab and Sindh from November 22 to December 3.

The T20 Blind Cricket World Cup will be a grand success, with seven countries, including India, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies, New Zealand, and Nepal expected to feature in the event. Australia is also expected to confirm its participation soon, he said.

He also expressed that the India Blind Cricket Council Chairman has also assured to come in the World Cup. The venues for the matches are yet to be decided. PBCC is working with the provincial governments to finalize the arrangements, he said.

Sultan said this was a great opportunity for Pakistan to host the mega event. PBCC was fully committed to making the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup a memorable one. A total of 22 players will be shortlisted from the league for the World Cup, he said.

He said the shortlisted players would be provided training before the World Cup and then a 17-member squad would be finalized for the mega event.

The PBCC has shortlisted players for T20 Super League, which include- B1 Players: Zafar Iqbal, Sajid Nawaz, Muhammad Ayaz, Idrees Saleem, Kashan Ali, Qazim Ullah, Muhammad Salman, Basheer Khan, Riasat Khan, Arsalan Rasheed, Abdul Wahab, Shoaib Khan, Kashif Sadique, Hafiz Abdul Razaq, Qasim Khalil, Muhammad Sohail, Habib Taj, Asif Khan, Muhammad Shahzeb, Zafar Junior; B2 Players: Nisar Ali, Badar Munir, Shahzeb Haider, Babar Ali, Haroon Khan, Anees Javed, Farhan Ullah, Naseeb Ullah, Ehtisham Ul Haq, Ayub Khan, Usman Chorai, Danyal, Muhammad Noman, Israr ul Hassan, Moin Aslam, Muhammad Irfan; B3 Players: Mati Ullah, Akmal Hayat, Faizan Khatak, Mohsin Khan, Sana Ullah, Kamran Akhtar, Sanwal Shahzada, Muhammad Rashid, Muhammad Safdar, Talha Iqbal, Muhammad Ijaz, Imran Brohi, Naimat Ullah, Muhammad Zeeshan, Naeem Ullah, Hussain Bukhsh, Fasih Ullah, Gul Sher, Naeem Ullah and Iftikhar Tiger.