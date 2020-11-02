By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 02 (APP): The computerised tomography (CT) scan conducted on Bilawal Bhatti in a local hospital on Monday afternoon was all clear and the all-rounder has been discharged from the hospital, but advised complete rest for the next few days.

Bilawal Bhatti was hit on the side of his head off a Khurram Shahzad short-pitched delivery in 84.1 overs (11.24 am) when Southern Punjab were 311 for six in a Quaid-e-Azam trophy match, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Monday night.

As per 1.2.7.1.2 of the playing conditions, available here, Bilawal was inspected by the Team Medical Representative and was subsequently walked off the ground, he said.

“In the team treatment room, the Team Medical Representative asked Bilawal Bhatti a series of standard concussion-related questions. Bilawal was given a clearance to resume his innings, if required, after responding correctly to the standard questions asked in concussion-related injuries”, he said, adding, “Bilawal returned to the field at the fall of Southern Punjab’s ninth wicket in 90.5 overs”.

Bilawal was the last batsman out in 92.2 overs after facing seven deliveries following his return. He faced a total of 11 deliveries.

During the innings break, Bilawal was again inspected by the Team Medical Representative, who decided to take the fast bowler to a hospital for precautionary tests, said the spokesman.