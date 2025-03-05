BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla watches semi-final at Gaddafi Stadium

- Advertisement -

Muhammad Naeem Khan Niazi

LAHORE, Mar 05 (APP):Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajiv Shukla watched the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan between New Zealand and South Africa at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium here on Wednesday.

BCCI’s Rajiv Shah and other heads of member cricket boards including New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe visited Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on the special invitation of Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi. The high-ranked officials of the members boards were also present during the semi-final.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Faruque Ahmed, Executive Director (CEO) Cricket South Africa (CSA) Pholetsi Moseki, Vice President CSA Dr. Mohammed Moosajee, and Director New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Roger Twose met PCB Chairman Naqvi and watched the second semi-final at the Gaddafi stadium.

The heads of the member boards congratulated Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi on excellent arrangements during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan and thanked his hospitality.

Rajiv Shukla presented his book ‘Scars of 1947: Real Partition Stories’ to the Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi on the occasion.