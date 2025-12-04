BCB revise match start time of Pakistan-Bangladesh Women’s U19 T20 series

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has revised the match start time of the Pakistan-Bangladesh, Women’s U19 T20 series.

According to BCB, due to early sunset in Cox’s Bazar, the Women’s Wing of BCB has revised the match start time.

From the next matches onward, the match will now begin at 1pm local time instead of 1:30pm. (Pakistan time: Start 12pm; Toss 11.30am).

It may be mentioned that Pakistan’s Eman Naseer and Bangladesh’s Sadia Islam are leading their respective U19 teams in the five-match T20 series.

The series began on December 3, with Pakistan securing a thrilling 13-run win in the first T20. The second T20 of the five-match series will be played at the same venue on Friday. followed by December 7, 10 and 12.