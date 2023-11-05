Bannu wins Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Men Badminton title

PESHAWAR, Nov 05 (APP): Remained unbeaten Bannu clinched the trophy of the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Men Badminton Championship played at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex on Sunday.

Muhammad Asfandyar Khan Khalil, Registrar/Treasurer University of Swabi graced the occasion as prize distribution ceremony. Director Sports and Organizing Secretary University of Swabi Iltaf Hussain, District Sports Officer Charsadda Muhammad Imran, players and officials were also present.

Bannu after securing victory against the strong Peshawar team in the

League matches recorded victories against Hazara, Mardan and Swat as well and remained unbeaten in the League by winning the trophy.

Bannu took first position, followed by Peshawar with a loss against Bannu secured victories against Hazara, Mardan and Swat took second position while Swat, lost matches against Peshawar and Bannu and victories against Hazara and Mardan got third position respectively.

In the last league round match Swat beat Hazara by 3-0, as in the first singles Hanain Swat beat Ahmed Hazara by 2-0, the score was 21-19 and 21-18, Shahid of Swat beat Sami Hazara by 2-0, the score was 21-16 and 21-19, and in the doubles Hanain and Shahid beat Ahmad and Sami Hasnain by 2-0, the score was 21-19, 21-18.

In the second match Mardan beat Hazara by 3-0, in the first singles Bilal (Mardan) beat Sami Hasnain (Hazara) by 2-0, the score was 21-18 and 21-16, in the doubles Bilal and Khalfan (Mardan) beat Hamza and Ahmad (Hazara) by 2-0, the score was 21-17, 21-16, in the second singles Faiz of Mardan beat Abdur Rehman of Hazara by 2-0, the score was 21-15 and 21-19.

In the other match Afnan of Bannu beat Kilfan of Mardan by 2-0, the score was 23-21 and 21-19, Hamza and Afnan beat Bilal and Faiz of Mardan by 2-1, the score was 21-23, 23-21 and 21-19 and Fahad Bannu beat Falak of Mardan by 2-0, the score was 21-19 and 21-19.

All five Regions host Peshawar, Bannu, Swat, Mardan, and Hazara, took part in the League. A selection committee headed by Muhammad Nadeem Khan and Hayatullah monitored the performance of the players during the Provincial League would short-list a team to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the national league, for which date and venue would be announced later on by Director General Sports Higher Education Commission Javed Mehmon and other committee members.

Muhammad Asfandyar Khan Khalil, Registrar/Treasurer University of Swabi was of the view that work should be needed at the grassroots level for searching out talent and new faces and that talent hunt through open trials could be provided facilities of playing, diet, physical endurance under qualified coaches and above all provided them best equipment for playing.

He thanked HEC for reposing confidence in University of Swabi and granted Men Badminton Championship to organize and involve players from all the five regions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said a team among them could be selected from the ongoing PM Talent Hunt Men Provincial League Badminton by the selection committee to represent KP in the National League. Hopefully a strong and good team out of the Provincial League would be selected by giving opportunities to the talented players on merit and merits only.

At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners, runners-up and third position teams. He also hailed Director Sports University of Swabi and former international athlete Iltaf Hussain for his excellent organization.