Balochistan govt to organize Intl Boxing event

QUETTA, Jan 3 (APP):The Balochistan government has planning to establish boxing academy at Quetta to bring forward the local talent.

The government would also organize an international level boxing event in near future, an official of Balochistan government said while talking to APP.

He added that they were providing full support to the youth of Balochistan to exhibit their abilities to the world. He added that the government has taking steps for the promotion of Boxing in the province.

The official said that in order to bring the country level games in Quetta the government had established an international level sports complex and stadium in Quetta to provide world class sports facilities to the youth.

He said that the provincial government had been working to allocate special funds for extending sports facilities to bring the youth towards sports and healthy activities in the province.

He said the province had the honour to produce international players who brought laurels to the country and the government would create more opportunities and provide facilities to the sportsmen for representing the country.

He said that government had allocated Rs 7 billion for the construction of playgrounds in all the districts of the province, adding that work was underway on construction of playgrounds across the province.

The government has working for early completion of the project, he said.

He said that five sports complex has been established in the city to encourage youth to actively take part in sports.