- KP Govt launches skills imparting training programme
- Justice (R) Khilji advises business community to settle disputes via mediation
- National workshop on method, metric gaps in measuring food system transformation in Pakistan
- Pakistan’s dairy, beef sectors need to transform through precision farming: Experts
- Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti along with Federal Minister for Interior, Chairman of PCB Mohsin Naqvi and Ex, Interim PM Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar addressing a press conference regarding promotion of sports at Bugti Cricket Stadium.
Pakistan's National News Agency