Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti along with Federal Minister for Interior, Chairman of PCB Mohsin Naqvi and Ex, Interim PM Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar addressing a press conference regarding promotion of sports at Bugti Cricket Stadium.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti along with Federal Minister for Interior, Chairman of PCB Mohsin Naqvi and Ex, Interim PM Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar addressing a press conference regarding promotion of sports at Bugti Cricket Stadium.
APP43-070524 QUETTA: May 07 - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti along with Federal Minister for Interior, Chairman of PCB Mohsin Naqvi and Ex, Interim PM Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar inspecting at Bugti Cricket Stadium. APP/MNN/IQJ/TZD/FHA
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti along with Federal Minister for Interior, Chairman of PCB Mohsin Naqvi and Ex, Interim PM Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar addressing a press conference regarding promotion of sports at Bugti Cricket Stadium.
APP43-070524
QUETTA: May 07 – Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti along with Federal Minister for Interior, Chairman of PCB Mohsin Naqvi and Ex, Interim PM Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar inspecting at Bugti Cricket Stadium. APP/MNN/IQJ/TZD/FHA
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti along with Federal Minister for Interior, Chairman of PCB Mohsin Naqvi and Ex, Interim PM Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar addressing a press conference regarding promotion of sports at Bugti Cricket Stadium.
APP44-070524
QUETTA: May 07 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services