Bajaur senior cricket team defeats Khyber by 161 runs

PESHAWAR, Jul 20 (APP):Bajaur senior cricket team Thursday defeated its opponent Khyber by a big margin of 161 runs in the pool B match of Regional Inter-District Senior (Fata Region) of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) played at Jamrud Sports Complex, District Khyber.

The 3 days match was played at Jamrud Sports Complex district Khyber wherein Bajaur senior posted 310 in its first innings, Muhammad Aizaz played brilliantly and made 92 runs while Zaid Ahmad and Siraj ud Din scored 63 and 37 respectively. Muhammad Shakeel of Khyber team showed great performance in bowling and got 6 wickets.



Khyber all team were bowled out for 216, Sami Ullah Jr scored half century and made 57. Muhammad Irfan and HayatUllah of Bajaur team bowled very well and got 5 and 4 wickets respectively.



In the second innings of the match Bajaur all team made 270 runs including a very great innings of 148 not out by Sami Ullah. Bajour posted a 367 runs target to win the match to Khyber. Chasing the target Khyber senior all team out for 213 and Bajaur won by 161 runs and made history to defeat Khyber team for the first time in cricket history.



Muhammad Irfan performed very well in the first innings and also repeated his magical bowling and got 6 wickets in the second innings. Bajour captain Sami Ullah said that credit goes to all the players as every player contributed in winning the historical match. He also eulogized coach of the team Riaz Kail for his valuable coaching tips to the players. He further said that under Riaz Kail coaching Bajaur team won back to back big tournaments organized under the auspices of PCB.