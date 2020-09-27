Babar to take Pakistan cricket to next level: Imad Wasim

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Pakistani all-rounder Imad Wasim believes the limited-overs skipper Babar Azam leads from the front saying the Lahore-born prolific batsman would take Pakistan cricket to the next level.

“He’s the leader and the whole team respects him. He’s the best batsman in the world without any doubt. When you are the best batsman in the world, eventually you will be the best captain in the world too.

“Babar leads from the front with the bat and he’s started to do that with his captaincy too. I would request everyone who is bashing him to remember that he is young, he is learning, and he will take Pakistan cricket to the next level. We will be there with him and support him with anything he needs inside, or outside the ground,” Pakpassion.net quoted him as saying.

To a question about, Babar was the Pakistan captain while Imad was his skipper at Karachi Kings, Imad said we were like brothers and he was a great guy.

“When he wants advice, he takes it from me and when I want advice from him, he is there to offer that advice to me. There is mutual respect from both of us and we have played enough cricket together over the years to know each other’s game and personality. There is no issue of either of us trying to step on the other’s toes and we are there to help and support each other whenever we need it and to respect each other,” he said.

To a question about Pakistan’s chances for next year’s ICC Twenty20 World Cup, Imad said we were a very good T20 side, the fact is that England was a very strong T20 team and one of the world’s best sides in this format. “For us there were positive signs recently against England in that we scored over 190 in both innings against them. I feel that we are bowling well, and in my view, we are amongst four teams who could win the tournament alongside England, Australia and India and I am sure we will put up a good show when the tournament takes place,” he said.

On return of international cricket in Pakistan, Imad said international cricket has been revived and was now back for good in Pakistan, which was fantastic news for the players, the Pakistan Cricket Board and for fans. “The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been played entirely in Pakistan this year very successfully, and some of the English players played in Pakistan during the PSL. So, I see no reason at all why England cannot tour Pakistan. I am hopeful that the tour will happen and we are really looking forward to welcoming them to Pakistan, hosting them and to provide them with great facilities to make it a memorable tour for all,” he said.