Babar, Rizwan among 15 to attend Skills Development Camp form June 16

Muhammad Naeem Khan Niazi

LAHORE, Jun 14 (APP):Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah are among the 15 cricketers in the first batch who have been called to attend first phase of PCB’s Skills Development Camp (SDC), hosted by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) from Monday (June 16) to Saturday (June 21).

The PCB has outlined that the central feature of the camp is one-on-one coaching sessions. These personalised interactions will allow each player to engage directly with coaches, understand the finer details of their game and identify areas that need attention. It is about giving players the clarity and tools to improve.

Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Babar Azam, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim will attend the first phase.

A total number of 47 cricketers will attend the 20-day Skills Development Camp in three phases during which the cricketers will undergo training and fitness sessions. The three phases have been divided into six-day each with 15, 16 and16 men cricketers to attend.

The other two phases will be held between 23 – 28 June and 30 June – 5 July. The names of the second and third batch of players will be announced in due course.

Director High-Performance Aqib Javed in his remarks said, “We have invited 47 players to the 20-day skills camp at the National Cricket Academy following detailed discussions with white-ball head coach Mike Hesson. This is an invaluable opportunity for the players to take a brief pause from competitive cricket and focus on enhancing their fitness and refining key aspects of their game.

“With a busy international calendar ahead, this window allows us to provide targeted support to the players, so they can return better prepared for the challenges to come.

“There is a complete alignment between the coaching staff at the National Cricket Academy and the national men’s team. We are working in close coordination to ensure that every initiative contributes to the long-term progress of Pakistan cricket.

Aqib Javed further said, in addition to supporting player development, this camp will also serve as a useful resource for the selectors as they begin to shape squads for both the Pakistan men’s side and the Pakistan Shaheens ahead of upcoming international commitments.”

Furthermore, the players will take part in fitness and fielding sessions from 6am to 8am, while skill-based sessions (net practice) will be held from 2.30pm to 6.30pm at the LCCA Ground and NCA from Monday to Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, the players will feature in match scenarios at the LCCA Ground.

The PCB further said that the camp for Pakistan men’s team in preparation for the bilateral series against Bangladesh and the West Indies will be held in Karachi from 7 July. Camp for Pakistan Shaheens ahead of their tour to England will commence in Karachi from 10 July.