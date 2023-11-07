Babar Masih down UAE’s cueist in World Snooker C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (APP): Pakistani cueists Babar Masih downed Andulrahman Saif of UAE in the IBSF Men’s World Snooker Championship 2023 at Doha, Qatar.

Babar beat Andulrahman by 4-0 (88-0(88), 67-50, 94-04(93), 102-37(91).

Meanwhile Seyang Heo of South Korea defeated Ahsan Ramzan of Pakistan by 4-0 (68-37, 60-10, 73-33, 67-41) and ShriKrishna Suryanarayanan of India outplayed Pakistan’s Muhammad Naseem Akhtar by 4-2 (115-26(56), 79-20, 22-74(52), 81-0(80), 44-76, 79-5(54).

The last round and semifinals of the championship would be played on November 9 while final on November 10.