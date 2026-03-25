Babar Azam urges fans to follow PSL on TV screens, digital media platforms

Muhammad Naeem Khan Niazi

LAHORE, Mar 25 (APP): Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam has asked the cricket fans to watch 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on television screens and digital media platforms as PSL will be played behind closed doors.

“We will certainly miss the fans in the stadiums and I am sure they will also miss watching the action live. Wherever we play, we receive tremendous support and we will try to play an exciting brand of cricket to make our fans proud while they follow us on television and social media,” he said during the Captains’ press conference on the eve of the Pakistan’s premier league.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to hold PSL 11 behind closed doors and without fanfare after Pakistan government announced to adopt austerity measures in the face of energy challenges posed by the geopolitical situation in the region.

To a question, Babar Azam said “our bowling lacked consistency last season, but this time we have a strong bowling line-up. Our focus is on executing our plans well and delivering better results.”

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Lahore Qalandars’ captain, felicitated PCB on completing 10 years of PSL, adding that the league has produced outstanding talent over the years and we hope it continues to provide quality players for Pakistan cricket.”

“We have prepared well at our High-Performance Centre in Islamabad. Our focus is on playing good cricket and giving our best to defend the title,” Afridi responded.

Shadab Khan of Islamabad United promised aggressive and smart brand of cricket during the PSL 11 and claimer Islamabad United has a balanced squad with a good mix of experience and youth.

Shadab said “HBL PSL has played a massive role in the growth of Pakistan cricket. It has given young players a platform to perform under pressure and as a team we are looking forward to putting in strong performances for our fans.”

Hailing former Chairman PCB Najam Sethi for growth of PSL as a world class brand, Mohammad Rizwan, Rawalpindiz captain, saud PCB has made tremendous efforts for the growth of the HBL PSL and credit also goes to Najam Sethi for taking the initiative to launch the league.

He said the franchise value reaching into billions of rupees reflects how successful and significant the HBL PSL has become.

“With eight teams in the competition, there is now a bigger pool of players and more opportunities for talent to emerge. I hope the tournament helps players perform well, form strong combinations for the national side and deliver positive results for Pakistan in the future,” Rizwan said.

Saud Shakeel, Quetta Gladiators

“We have had productive preparations and the players are eager to begin the tournament on a strong note. Our aim is to play quality cricket, stay consistent and give Quetta Gladiators’ fans plenty to cheer about.

“HBL PSL remains one of the most important platforms for young cricketers in Pakistan. Every season new players come through and we hope this edition continues that tradition while also helping us achieve success as a team.”

David Warner, Karachi Kings

“It is great to have such an experienced group of players in our squad. For us, it is about building on what we achieved last year, adapting quickly to conditions and giving ourselves the best chance to progress further in the tournament.

“We have assembled a strong group at the Player Auction and there is a lot of quality in the squad. Personally, I feel fit and ready, and I hope I can contribute with runs and help put the team in strong positions.”

Marnus Labuschagne, Hyderabad Kingsmen

“For us, it is important that every individual remains true to themselves. I want to lead this side the same way I lead my state team back home — by empowering players, backing their abilities and encouraging them to play their natural game.

“There is always pressure whenever you represent a team in any league or at international level, but that is also what makes it exciting. This is a new chapter for Kingsmen in the HBL PSL and it is a great opportunity for us to showcase our talent.”

Ashton Turner, Multan Sultans

“Australian players who get the chance to feature in the HBL PSL are very fortunate because we are looked after so well here. The HBL PSL is becoming one of the best franchise tournaments in the world and it is always exciting to be part of it.

“With new ownership, a new squad and a new coaching staff, it feels like the start of a fresh chapter for us. There is so much talent in Pakistan and it is a great opportunity to play alongside these players and grow together as a team.”