Babar Azam steps down as all-format captain

LAHORE, Nov 15 (APP):Babar Azam has decided to step down as all-format captain of the Pakistan Men’s cricket team in the aftermath of the poor performance of team in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India under his command.

According to a PCB press release on Wednesday, Babar Azam was offered to continue as Test team captain by the Chairman PCB’s Management Committee to which the maestro batter declined and expressed his desire to continue to serve as a batter in all formats for the team.

The PCB press release said, “PCB Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf and Babar Azam met at the PCB headquarters in Lahore today and had a cordial meeting to discuss various aspects and the World Cup performance. Babar was asked to continue as Test captain, while he has been relieved of captaincy in white-ball cricket for him to focus on one format.

After consultation with his family, Babar decided to step down and PCB stands behind his decision.”

PCB respects his decision and continues to support him as a player.

Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf said: “Babar Azam is truly a world-class player and we want him to continue to thrive as a player. He is one of the best batters Pakistan has ever produced. He is our asset, and we will continue to support him. His batting prowess is a testament to his dedication and skill. He is a role model for the present generation.

“We want to see him grow as a great batter and now without his additional burden of the captaincy, he can focus more on his performances to reach even greater heights. We respect his decision and will continue to back him.”

Babar has featured in 49 Tests and scored 3,772 runs which includes nine centuries and 26 half-centuries.

Similarly, the PCB has also decided to appoint new coaching staff for the upcoming test and T20I series in Australia and New Zealand.

The PCB further said, “The PCB has changed the portfolio of the entire coaching staff including Director Cricket Mickey Arthur. All coaches will continue to work in National Cricket Academy while PCB will announce the new coaching staff in due course for the upcoming series in Australia and New Zealand.”