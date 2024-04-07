Babar Azam hails successful pre-season camp in Kakul

PESHAWAR, Apr 07 (APP): Pakistan captain Babar Azam described the pre-season camp in Kakul as highly successful, stating that it played a crucial role in preparing the players for the upcoming cricket season.

He emphasized that the camp helped strengthen unity and understanding among the team members through strategically planned team bonding exercises and drills.

Babar Azam was joined by Aamer Jamal, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, and Shadab Khan in paying tribute to the facilities, atmosphere, and support provided by the highly trained and skilled instructors. They also believe that the 11 days spent at the location will help them successfully overcome the demands of upcoming challenges and contribute to producing strong performances.

Twenty-nine elite cricketers attended the pre-season camp at the historic and iconic Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul from March 26 to April 6, with the training and drills designed by Pakistan Army experts and strategists. During the camp, there was a focus on team building aimed to enhance the physical and mental strength of the players, ensuring they were in the best condition to face the challenges ahead.

Under the guidance of experienced trainers and coaches, the players underwent a comprehensive training regime tailored to elevate their fitness levels, agility, leadership, strategic thinking and overall performance on the field.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said, “This was my third boot camp, and with each visit, I’ve gleaned new insights. This time, our focus extended beyond physical fitness to encompass team bonding activities and performance-improving lectures. These elements are crucial considering our team environment where collective performance is paramount for achieving desired results, he added.

He said that the notable deviation from previous camps was the absence of cricket-centric activities. Instead, he said the emphasis was squarely on physical conditioning, teamwork and mental resilience.

“Immersed in such an inspiring facility, guided by top-notch instructors and a well-structured program, all the players have experienced significant growth. I’m confident that we’ll return to competitive cricket as better, fitter and mentally tougher athletes, thereby enhancing our overall performance”, he maintained.

He further said, “Unlike our usual routine during other camps and international series, we engaged in confidence-building exercises and team-building activities. Notably, we opted to share rooms, facilitating deeper connections among team members. These shared spaces fostered discussions ranging from strategic planning and team combinations to the evolution of cricket, latest innovations in the sport, analysis of opponents and our approach to each day’s challenges”.

All-rounder Aamer Jamal said that those sessions were instrumental in enhancing their speed and endurance. “Given the high altitude of this location, unique training methods were necessary to ensure sufficient oxygen flow to our muscles, and I believe this aspect was one of the most valuable takeaways from our time here in Kakul”, he added.

Wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan said that the rigorous training at higher altitudes has not only pushed us to their limits but has also markedly enhanced their overall fitness and strength.

He said, “My primary focus has been on enhancing my endurance, and the instructors have been incredibly supportive in this endeavor. While I understand that this is a gradual process, I feel well-prepared and equipped to assimilate all the learnings from this camp and continue working towards achieving the required standards”.

All-rounder Imad Wasim said, “Personally, I benefited tremendously as I was already focused on my rehabilitation and strength. These sessions and drills were markedly different from cricket-related training, but we dedicated extra hours that I’m confident will benefit us all in match situations”.

He said that the time in Kakul was also crucial from a team bonding perspective. “I’ve sensed, and I’m sure other players have too, that it was valuable to be here, spend time together, and grow closer to each other. This closeness will undoubtedly play a significant role in our performances”, he said.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah said that after some time apart due to the HBL Pakistan Super League, it was truly gratifying to come together and recharge for the cricket challenges that lie ahead. Undoubtedly, he said, there was a significant emphasis on physical fitness, as every athlete aspires to reach peak condition.

All-rounder Shadab Khan said that it has been a new experience training at these marvelous facilities under the watchful eyes of the Pakistan Army trainers. He said that all the cricketers will return with improved fitness levels and standards that will significantly contribute when they take the field in the upcoming challenges.