Babar Azam equals national record for most ODI centuries

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP): Pakistan’s prolific batter Babar Azam has etched his name in the record books, equaling the national record for most ODI centuries by a Pakistani player.

In the second ODI against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Azam scored a brilliant century (102 off 119 balls), matching Saeed Anwar’s tally of 20 ODI centuries for Pakistan.

Achieving this feat in just 136 innings, Azam has joined the elite group of batsmen who have reached 20 ODI centuries in the fewest innings.

South Africa’s Hashim Amla leads the list with 108 innings, followed by India’s Virat Kohli, who achieved this milestone in 133 innings. Saeed Anwar had scored his 20 ODI centuries in 244 innings.

Azam’s century is a morale booster for Pakistan cricket and this achievement is a significant milestone in solidifying his position as one of the top batsmen in the world.