Azhar Mahmood urges more Test Cricket for Pakistan to build consistency

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):Pakistan head coach Azhar Mahmood has emphasized the need for the team to play more Test matches in order to overcome weaknesses and develop consistency in the longest format of the game.

Speaking at a press conference following South Africa’s eight-wicket victory in the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Mahmood reflected on Pakistan’s shortcomings in the series.

“We couldn’t utilize the partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and the lower order in the first innings. We should have scored around 400,” Mahmood said.

He praised South Africa’s Senuran Muthusamy and Kagiso Rabada for their valuable lower-order contributions in the first innings, noting that Pakistan needed similar efforts from their tailenders.

“We need contributions from our lower order, and that’s an area we must continue working on,” the head coach said.

Mahmood stressed the importance of regular Test exposure to build resilience and adaptability.

“We need to play Tests more frequently to improve our performance. There’s much to learn from how the opposition approached the game,” he said.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s batting approach in the second innings, Mahmood admitted that the team’s intent was lacking.

“When we went out to bat in the second innings, we started blocking instead of playing aggressive cricket. We must improve our mental strength,” he said.

Commenting on the pitch, Mahmood said it offered a fair balance between bat and ball, and called for similar surfaces in Pakistan’s domestic circuit to better prepare players.

Meanwhile, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, who played a key role with a quickfire 71 off 61 balls, revealed a light-hearted moment before his innings.

“When I was going out to bat, Dewald Brevis told me, ‘If you score 30 runs, I’ll give you a new bat,’” Rabada said with a smile. “My mindset was to play on the front foot and look for runs. It’s always special to win against Pakistan in Pakistan.”

South African spinner Simon Harmer, who reached the milestone of 1,000 first-class wickets during the match, said achieving a five-wicket haul always has the potential to change the course of a game.

“The World Test Championship is about winning matches,” Harmer said. “Getting a five-for in these conditions was really satisfying.”

Reflecting on his experience in Pakistan, Harmer said, “Being here has been incredible. Pakistan is a beautiful country with stunning mountains, and the people have shown great hospitality. We felt completely safe here, and it’s been a pleasure to end the series on a high note (1-1).”

