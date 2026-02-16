Awards ceremony of 21st TDCP International Cholistan Desert Rally

BAHAWALPUR, Feb 16 (APP):The prize distribution ceremony of the 21st TDCP International Cholistan Desert Rally was held in a grand manner at TDCP Resort Derawar, where trophies and prizes were awarded to winning drivers and navigators.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb attended as chief guest, accompanied by provincial ministers Kazim Ali Pirzada, Sohaib Ahmad Bherth, Bilal Akbar Khan, Parliamentary Secretary Rana Arif Iqbal, and MPA Sahibzada Gazain Abbasi.

Addressing the ceremony, Maryam Aurangzeb congratulated participants and highlighted that the revival of major cultural and sporting events reflects the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

She noted that large-scale activities in Cholistan promote tourism, employment, and regional economic growth, with international participation portraying Pakistan’s positive cultural image.

She announced restoration plans for major heritage sites including Derawar Fort and historic forts of the Hakra region such as Fort Abbas, Jamgarh, Mojgarh, Norsar, and Islamgarh.

She also shared that multiple heritage and tourism destinations across Punjab are being developed under structured tourism initiatives.

She appreciated the joint efforts of district administration, security agencies, and organizers, acknowledging Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen, RPO Ghazi Salahuddin, Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza, DPO Rana Abdul Wahab, Tourism Secretary Suqrat Aman Rana, and Managing Director Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab Asim Raza for the successful organization of the rally.

She also paid tribute to former Senator Ch Saud Majeed, who initiated the rally in 2005, noting that the event has now gained international recognition.