Austrian female Olympian Sabrina to attempt K2 on bicycle

ISLAMABAD, Jun 03 (APP):Four-time Austrian female Olympic judoka Sabrina Filzmose deems to attempt K2 (8,611-metre) the world’s second highest peak, on a bicycle.

“Weeks before it wasn’t easy for me to decide but with support from the Austrian embassy I want to start the mission. I intend to ride on a bicycle on Sunday from Islamabad to K2 Base Camp via Skardu before climbing K2,” she said in a press briefing here at a local hotel.

Sabrina Filzmoser was a 2005 and 2010 World bronze medalist 2008 and 2011 European Champion. 7th at the 2012 Olympic Games. Winner of the Super World Cup Tournoi de Paris 2006 and 2008. Winner of the Grand Slam in Paris twice. Bronze medalist at the Grand Prix in Cancun in 2017. In 2019 she took bronze at the Grand Prix in Budapest as the oldest medalist ever in the Judo World Tour, and Tokyo 2020 was her fourth Olympics.

She did Judo for a peace project in 2022 from sea level in India to the Top of the world Mount Everest Summit widely covered and appreciated by world media.

She has also established a world’s highest Judo Club named Everest Club in Nepal which was supported by International Judo Federation as well.

Sabrina also lauded the Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) for their support and hospitality.

“PJF is also focusing on female players and we have to push it more. There are very strong judo players in Pakistan. I will also support the women players when I come back from the K2 attempt hopefully,” she said.

Sabrina was also given a farewell by Judo Clubs at the Rawal Dam. She also cycled to Faisal Masjid.

Speaking earlier, President Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) Col Junaid Alam announced the launching of a unique Judo Club by the newly affiliated unit Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission. “The name of this Judo club named ‘Takbeer Judo Club’ has been associated with the silver Jubilee celebrations of Youm e Takbeer. Takbeer Judo Club is a club for all. Any talented judoka doing a job in any private or public organisation can be taken care of by the club. Only he has to sign up with the club. The club administration will scrutinize the credentials and his future prospects would be on the stipend roll of the club,” he said.

He also welcomed Asim Qureshi Chief Scientist, Convenor of PAEC sports and Member Governing Body of Takbeer Judo Club.

“Two times Olympian by Qualification, Two times Commonwealth games medalist, Asian Medalist, South Asian Championship and games champion for a complete decade son of our National Legend Hussain Shah Olympic medalist of 1988 Shah Hussain Shah has consented to be the representative of Takbeer Judo Club,” he said.

About Sabrina, he said PJF came to know that Sabrina was coming to Pakistan for a peace mission to promote Judo through K2 Expedition.

“Pakistan Judo Federation is grateful that Sabrina chose our beautiful country for this peace mission. She has consented to hold talent hunt and training sessions before the expedition, during the expedition as well after the expedition. Takbeer Judo Club has requested her to accept the post of Brand Ambassador of TJC which she has kindly consented,” he said.

Sponsored Ad