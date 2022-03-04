Australian tour, historic day for Pakistan cricket: PCB

ISLAMABAD, Mar 04 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisal Hasnain on Friday termed the Australian team touring Pakistan after a gap of 24 years and playing the first Test at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, as an historic day for Pakistan cricket, saying the cricket fans have waited for two decades to see the Kangaroos and Green-shirts play.

“I am proud to have the Pindi Stadium officials sitting with me. Pakistani cricket fans welcome the Australian cricket team to Pakistan. It is such an important day in the history of Pakistan cricket as Pakistan cricket fans have been waiting for 24 years to see Australia play here,” he said in a presser along with International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executive Geoff Allardice and Chief Executive Cricket Australia Nick Hockley.



He said top quality cricket would be seen in the Pakistan-Australia series. “Australia’s visit to Pakistan is not only important for cricket, but also for cricket between the two boards. Today is the new beginning of cricket ties between the two teams,” he said and added this series would send a positive message to the world.



ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said an historic Test series was going to be played between Pakistan and Australia. “The tour of Australia is also important for the Pakistan World Test Championship.”

He said cricket fans would get to see an interesting match between both teams. However on the death of renowned Australian cricketer Rod Marsh, he said he was saddened to hear the news of his death who passed away on Friday.



CA Chief Executive Nick Hockley said today was an historic day in Pakistan for which we have worked tirelessly. “Australia has received historic welcome in Pakistan, thanks to PCB and cricket fans here. CA, Todd Greenberg, chairman of the Australian Players’ Association and the Australian players have been waiting for a long time for the tour of Pakistan. We also worked tirelessly to see this tour happen,” he said and added the security in Pakistan was excellent.



“I am proud to be in Pakistan and relations between Pakistan and Australia will further improved. Seeing the preparations of cricket in Pakistan, the confidence has increased even more and the friendship between both the nations will also be enhanced,” he said.



“The people of Pakistan love cricket immensely. We know that the spectators will reach the stadium and support the players.”

Meanwhile, he also paid condolences on the sad demise of Rod Marsh.