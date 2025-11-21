Auction for two new PSL franchise on January 6

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 21 (APP):The auction for the two new franchise teams in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held on January 6, 2026, says a press release of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday.

The PSL was played with six teams for the initial 10 years while eight teams will be part of the world’s second best league in the eleventh edition in 2026.

This marks a significant milestone in the league’s continued expansion and its commitment to expanding its footprint across Pakistan. The addition of two new teams will also create fresh commercial, sporting and fan engagement opportunities.

The pool of cities shortlisted for potential franchise allocation includes:

1. Faisalabad 2. Rawalpindi 3. Hyderabad 4. Sialkot 5. Muzaffarabad 6. Gilgit

The successful bidders at the auction will have the right to choose from amongst these city/team names. Only technically qualified bidders will be invited to the auction.

The HBL PSL, now recognized as one of the premier T20 leagues globally, continues to grow in stature, commercial strength and fan following. The PCB and PSL Management look forward to welcoming new stakeholders to the HBL PSL ecosystem and to further elevating the league’s impact on Pakistan cricket.