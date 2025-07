Asif, Hasnain victorious in IBSF World Masters Snooker

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP): Pakistani cueists Muhammad Asif and Hasnain Akhtar earned victories in the IBSF World Masters, U17, U21 & Men 6Red Snooker Championships 2025 at Manama, Bahrain.

According to details, in Last 24 Round, Asif beat Tony Morgan (Wales) 3-0 (74(55)-10, 106(90)-0, 89(61)-11).

In Last 16 round result, Bashar Abdul Majeed (Qatar) outplayed Shahid Aftab (Pakistan) 4-2 (76-59, 6-77(65), 18-74, 74-29, 64-50, 60-47).

In Day 1st U17 result, Hasnain defeated Abdulla Al Musleh (Qatar) 3-0 (72(35)-2, 65(40)-9, 81(31)-14).

In Last 16 Round Asif will face Mohamed Shehab (UAE) on Wednesday.