Asian Men's Netball C'ship postponed

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):Asian Netball Federation has postponed the Asian Men’s Netball Championship, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was scheduled to be held in Singapore in August this year.

According to the President of Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) Mudassar Arain the preparations for the championship were in full swing and Asian countries teams were to feature in the championship.

“The announcement of the postponement came after the sudden onset of the third wave of the coronavirus around the globe,” he said.

To a question, he said the new date for the championship would be announced as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic was under control all over the world.