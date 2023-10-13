Asian Bradman sees Pakistan winning ICC CWC 2023 final, if beats India

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP): Asian Bradman Zaheer Abbas has predicted that Pakistan would win the final of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, if Green-shirts outplay India in Saturday’s encounter of the mega tournament.

Abbas, who was awarded the Pride of Performance Award in 1971, believes the team which would control it’s nerves in the game will win the Pakistan-India match.

“The world awaits to witness the Pakistan-India World Cup encounter and both teams are playing very well in the tournament, but the team which will control its nerves in the game will win,” he said while talking in APP’s live ICC World Cup 2023 transmission.

Pakistan downed The Netherlands by 81 runs in their opener of the World Cup while beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the second game.

Abbas, who was inducted in ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2020, said he hopes Pakistan plays well on the day and win the game. “I hope and pray Pakistan wins the game against India,” he said.

Speaking about Skipper Babar Azam, who didn’t performed well in the last two matches against Netherlands (scored 5 runs) and Sri Lanka (scored 10 runs), he said he hoped Babar would perform very well in the game against India. “This is the right time for him to prove his mettle and show the whole world that he’s a big game’s player,” he said.

Abbas, who became ICC president in 2015 (the third cricketer after Colin Cowdrey and Clyde Walcott, to hold the post), said Pakistan would win the final if it gets passed through India by a thumping victory on Saturday.

“Pakistani batters play spinners very well. I fell the ball will come late on the bat on that pitch as India will try to make a turning wicket. Sometimes it does not spin on the first day but it depends on the wicket of how they make it,” he said.

To a question, Abbas, who had scored 5,062 and 2,572 runs in 78 Tests and 62 ODI’s, respectively, said a big player doesn’t take any pressure and all our players were very experienced. “It’s going to be a very good match. I feel the players will be fully charged on Saturday, as it’s a big game. We should also play with the available spinners we have without any changes,” he said.