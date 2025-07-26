Asia Cup 2025 to start from September 9 in UAE

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 26 (APP):The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced on Saturday that the 17th edition of the Asia Cup will be played between September 9 and 28, 2025 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under hybrid arrangement.

The 17th edition will be played under the Twenty20 format and eight teams including hosts India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, UAE, Hong Kong and Oman. India is the designated host of the tournament but it will be stage in UAE under the hybrid model. The ACC has decided to play this year’s edition under the T20 format in anticipation of the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026.

It has been decided by the ACC that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue when it comes to India and Pakistan as both the cricketing nations are averse to playing at each other’s cricket grounds. In 2023, India refused to play in Pakistan and played all of matches in Sri Lanka under a hybrid arrangement.

As per the schedule issued by the ACC, arch rivals India and Pakistan will face off each other September 14 in Group stage while they may meet in the Super Four Stage on September 21. India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman have been placed in Group A while Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong and Bangladesh are in Group B.

The Asia Cup opener will be played between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9 while the last match of the Group Stage is scheduled between India and Oman on September 19. As per the tournament format, the top two teams from each group will move on to the Super Four stage. In the Super Four, four teams will compete again in a round-robin format. The top two teams from the Super Four will qualify for the final.

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, ACC President Mohsin Naqvi announced the Asia Cup 2025 in a tweet on the social media X “I am delighted to confirm the dates for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 in UAE. The prestigious tournament will take place from September 9th to 28th. We look forward to a spectacular display of cricket. Detailed schedule will be out soon.”

The tournament schedule was announced later in the evening.