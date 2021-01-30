PESHAWAR, Jan 30 (APP):Top seeded Army’s Umama Usman, Alja Tariq of Balochistan, Saman Shehzadi of KP and Hadiqa Aftab of Punjab entered into the Women Singles U19 semi-finals after recording victories against their respective rivals in the quarter-finals of the National Junior Girls and Boys Badminton Championship being played here at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda on Saturday.

Director Army Sports Control Board Brig Zaheer Akhtar was the chief guest on this occasion who besides visited the ongoing Table Tennis Master Cup, also paid a visit to the National Junior Badminton Championship and witnessed the matches.

District Sports Officer Charsadda and Peshawar Tehseen Ullah Khan, President KP Badminton Association Zafar Ali Khan, international technical official Haji Amjad Khan received the guest.

In the quarter-finals of the Girls U19 category, Umama Usman (Army) beat Zainab Ch. (PB) by 21-8, 21-17, Alja Tariq (Balochistan) beat Deena Shahzad (Islamabad) by 21-9, 21-8, Saman Shahzadi (KP) beat Saman Shafiq (Punjab) by 21-14, 23-21, 21-19 and Hadiqa Aftab (Punjab) beat Zara (Balochistan) by 21-16, 22-20.

Umama Usman, Alja Tariq of Balochistan, the current national U16 Champion, Saman Shahzadi, and Hadiqa Aftab played well and did not give many chances to their respective rivals to strike back.

In the U17 Girls quarter-final top seed Sumiya Tariq (Army) beat Hiba Tariq (Sindh) by 21-3, 21-8

Ayesha Shafiq (Punjab) beat Maryam Hanif (Sindh) by 21-16, 22-20, Sana Hanif (Sindh) beat Khukla (KP) by 21-8, 21-7 and Ammarah Ishtiaq (Sindh) beat Musfira Zahid (Sindh) by 16-21, 21-3, 21-17.

In the women’s doubles U19 Quarter Final, top seeded Umama Usman (Army), Deena Shahzad (ISB) recorded victory Tanzeela Rehman, and Miraj Jadoon (KP) in straight sets, the score was 21-10 and 21-11.

Tayyaba Shafiq and Saman Shafique (Punjab) beat Naba Jawa and Farwa Jawa (Punjab) by 21-8, 21-10, Sumiya Tariq (Army) and Alja Tariq (Balo) beat Ammarah and Ayesha Shafiq (Sindh) by 21-5, 21-14, Sana Hanif and Musfira Zahid (Sindh) beat Hadiqa Aftab & Zainab Ch. (PB) by 17-21, 21-15, 21-11

Results:

Boy Singles U-15 Quarter Finals

Malik Ghasif Malik (Army) beat Muhammad Zaid (KP) by 21-18, 10-21, 21-18

Fahad Ahmad (KP) beat Abdullah Tahir (PB) by 21-7, 21-10

Sangheen (KP) beat Aman Gul (KP) by 21-13, 17-21, 21-17

Zain Bajwa (PB) beat Amer Hassan Janjua (ISB) by 19-21, 21-16, 21-13

Boy Single U-17 Quarter-Final

Saad Amir (PB) beat Umer Farooq (KP) by 21-14, 21-10

Usaid Gul (KP) beat Umair Khan (KP) by 21-6, 21-9

Ibrahim Rashid (ISB) beat Asad Afridi (KP) by 21-16, 21-17

Rai Abdul Manan (Army) beat Ahmed Niazi (PB) by 26-24, 21-19

Men Singles U-19 Quarter-Finals

Malik Danyaal (KP) beat Abdullah Asim (PB) by 21-9, 21-15

Raja Hassan Mujtaba (PB) beat Hamza Khan (KP) by 18-21, 22-20, 21-16

Umer Jhangher (KP) beat Fayyaz Ur Rehman (Sindh) BY 21-16, 21-12

Raza Ali (PB) beat Shahnullah (KP) by 21-9, 21-9

Men Doubles U-19 Quarter-Final

Raza Ali and Saad Amir (PB) beat Haseeb Ahmad and Ahmed Asif (PB) by 21-15, 21-17

Umer Jhanghir & Muhammad Zaid (PB) beat Saqib Ali and Rai Abdul Manan (Army) by 22-20, 21-14

Abdullah Siddiqi and Fayyaz Ur Rehman (Sind) beat Raja Hassan Mujtaba (PB) & Ibrahim Rashid (ISB) by 22-20, 19-21, 21-16 and Afnan Khan & Hamza Khan (KP) beat Muhammad Osama & Muhammad Taimoor (Army) by 21-16, 16-21, 21-19.