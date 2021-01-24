Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jan 24 (APP):Aviator grabbed the Aquafina Polo Cup 2021 trophy after outpacing Zacky Farm by 6-4 in the main final played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Sunday.

Aviator took an early lead in the first chukker and maintaines their supremacy till the fourth and last chukker, winning the match with a score of 6-4. Ahmad Bilal Riaz emerged as hero of the day from the winning side with a classic contribution of three tremendous goals while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed also played superb polo and banged in a brace and Lt Col Saleem Babboo converted one goal. From the losing side, Nazar Dean Ali Khan played well and hammered a hat-trick while Hamza Khan scored one goal but their efforts were futile in the end.

Athletic Federation of Pakistan (AFP) President Maj Gen (r) Akram Sahi graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes and shields among the winners. Other notables present on the occasion were Col (r) Asif Dar, Hamid Mirza, JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, General Secretary Major (r) Babar Mahboob Awan, Maj Gen (r) Minhas, former PPA Chairman Asfandyar Khan Pataudi, Aquafina officials, Tariq Hakeem, polo players and their families.

Talking to the reporters, chief guest Maj Gen (r) Akram Sahi said that he is very glad to witness very high-quality polo at Jinnah Polo and Country Club. “Both the finalists were in great form and played really well and in the end, better team, Aviator, emerged as winners. Army has established a superb setup here at the JP&CC, which is highly appreciable. I have really enjoyed the final between Aviator and Zacky Farm and I am hopeful of bright future of polo in Pakistan.”