By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Feb 18 (APP):Newage/ Rizvi’s won both of their two-chukker matches to qualify for the subsidiary final of the Aquafina Allama Iqbal Polo Cup here at the Pakistan Park on Thursday.

On the third day of the event, three teams played two match each of two chukkers among them and after a tough contest, Newage/Rizvi’s succeeded in winning both of their matches and qualified for the subsidiary final.

In the first two-chukker match, Newage/Rizvi’s beat Remounts by 3.5-3. From Newage/Rizvi’s, who had a half goal handicap advantage, Salvador Ulloa was the top scorer as he struck twice while Salvador Jauretche scored one.

From Remounts, Ignacio Negri banged in a brace and Bilal Haye hit one goal.

The second two-chukker match between Newage/Rizvi’s and DS Polo/ASC proved to be a one-sided affair, where Newage thrashed their opponents by 4.5-0.

Salvador Ulloa was star of the day from the winning side, who had a half goal handicap advantage, as he hammered a hat-trick while Salvador Jauretche slammed in one goal. DS Polo/ASC couldn’t score a single goal.

The third match of the day saw Remounts outpacing DS Polo/ASC by 5-2. Ignacio Negri was star of the day from Remounts as he converted superb three goals while Vieri Antinori and Bilal Haye malleted one goal apiece. From DS Polo/ASC, Hissam Ali Hyder slammed in both the goals.

Tomorrow (Friday), three more matches will be played. The first match of the day to be played at 12 am between Barry’s and FG Polo will decide the second subsidiary finalist while the winners of the next two matches will book berth in the main final. In the first match for main final spot, BN Polo will play against Diamond Paints at 2 pm while Master Paints will vie against Master Paints Black at 3 pm.