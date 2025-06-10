Aqib Javed out to transform NCA into top institution

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 10 (APP):PCB’s Director High-Performance Aqib Javed said that he wanted to transform the National Cricket Academy, Gaddafi stadium into a role model modern training facility to be emulated by others.

In a PCB podcast hosted by former fast bowler Wahab Riaz, Aqib Javed expressed his keen desire to lace the NCA with the modern innovations in cricket coaching and training and raise it to the level where the world recognizes it as the best system.

Aqib Javed said the NCA would bridge the gap between current players and their replacements,adding that he will groom three cricketers for one player.He said bio-mechanics lab was being relocated to the NCA from a local university to make it more effective.“NCA plays a vital role in the development and promotion of cricket in a country and I left Pakistan once the NCA was closed down and accepted a job at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) cricket,” the former fast bowler said,adding he helped UAE cricket to qualify for ICC U 19 World Cup,ICC Men’s T20I World Cup and the ICC ODI Men’s World Cup.

On his coaching philosophy,he said he had joined Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise due to its distinctive Player Development Program,adding that he was not interested to take up a coaching job for the PSL stint.“The most redeeming things as a coach was the moment when you improve a player’s life for the better and it increases the passion for cricket in that area,” Aqib responded,adding it was hard decision to leave Lahore Qalandars but it he did it for the good of Pakistan cricket.

Aqib Javed said a definitive role should be outlined for the NCA, adding that Pakistan cricket needs players with equal in three formats,adding that there were many players in Pakistan cricket who do not know basics of fielding. Aqib Javed, on his coaching plans,said 30 cricketers will be selected from the district and region level, adding that a comprehensive syllabus will be outlined for the NCA and the regional academies.

Pakistan cricket was not an exception as hiring of foreign coaches was a common practice around the world and it was not a reality that Pakistan cricket does not have good indigenous coaches.

He said the PCB was intending to focus on the education of coaches, umpires, trainers and physios with a view to raise confidence and their pool, adding that the local coaches will have to pursue specialization in one department after qualifying level III coaching course.

On the allocation of academies for different age groups and women cricketers, Aqib revealed, “The Karachi High Performance Centre will now cater to women cricketers, providing facilities to support their diet, training and skill development. The Multan HPC will be dedicated to U19 players, with a group of 30 selected for specialised training. The Faisalabad centre will be used for U17 players, while Sialkot’s HPC will focus on grooming 30 U15 players.” On the upgradation of facilities at the High-Performance Centre, Aqib said, “A biomechanics laboratory will be set up at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.This will not only help assess bowling actions but also support injury prevention from the U15 level to first-class cricket players. We have also acquired new coaching tools to help batters, bowlers and fielders enhance their skills.“Also,we are acquiring Baseball technology to improve the art of spin bowling and launching an information portal at the NCA to highlight its activities, which will be reintegrated with regional cricket.” Talking about the short and long term plans he has set for himself as Director High Performance, he said, “Over the next six months, I have set myself a target to bring about visible improvement. We are coordinating with head coach Mike Hesson to identify areas where players need focused development. The long-term plan focuses on nurturing U15, U17, and U19 players.”