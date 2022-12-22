Aqeel, Shoaib advance to semi-finals of Begum Kulsum National Ranking Tennis Tournament

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP):Top seed Aqeel Khan and second seed Muhammad Shoaib moved to semi-finals of the 8th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament here at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Thursday.

Muzammil Murtaza and Muhammad Abid also booked their places for the last four stage.

Aqeel ended Abdullah Adnan’s campaign in straight sets 6-1, 6-2, while Shoaib toppled Mudassir Murtaza 6-2, 6-2.

Muzammil Murtaza outwitted Yousaf Khalil 6-2, 6-1, whereas Abid edged passed Sami Zeb Khan 6-0, 6-1.

In ladies singles quarter-finals, Meheq Khokhar outclassed Mehvish Chishtie 6-3, 6-3, while Sarah Mahboob overcame Ali Qayum 6-2, 6-0.

Similarly, Noor Malik saw off Kainat Ali 6-0, 6-0, whereas Natalia Zaman trounced Esha Jawad 3-6, 6-4, 4-2(rtd).

Contests in boy 18&under singles 2nd round, boys 14&under singles 2nd round, boys/girls 12&under singles 2nd round and men’s doubles quarter-finals were also held on Thursday.

Following are the results:

Boy’s 18&Under Singles 2nd Round: Farman Shakeel bt Amir Mazari 6-1,7-5; Hamza Roman bt M. Huzaifa Khan 1-6,6-3,7-5; Mahatir Muhammad bt Abdul Basit 6-1,6-0; Bilal Asim bt Kamran Khan 6-0,6-2; M. Talha Khan bt Ibrahim Saqib 6-0,6-1; Hamid Israr bt Asad Zaman 6-4,6-1; Ahmed Nael Qureshi bt Saifullah Khan 6-0,6-0; Sami Zeb Khan bt Ahtesham Humayun 6-0,6-1.

Boy’s 14&Under Singles 2nd Round: Muzammil Bhand bt Ihsanullah Kabir 4-0,4-1; Sameer Zaman bt Rayan Khan 4-2,4-1; Amir Mazari bt Zayd Zaman 4-0,4-0; M. Haziq Asim bt Abdur Rehman 4-1,4-1; Abdul Basit bt Abdullah Khan 1-4,4-0,4-2; Abubakar Talha bt S. Hamza Hussain 4-1,4-1

Boys/Girls 12&Under Singles 2nd Round: Haziq Areejo bt Eshal Zain 4-1,4-0; Shayan Afridi bt Rashid Ali Bacahni 4-2,4-1; Razik Sultan bt M. Shakib 4-2,4-0; Ihsanullah Kabir bt Eesa Fahd 4-1,4-0

Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals: M. Shoaib / Barkatukllah bt Waqas Malik / Mudassir Murtaza 4-6,6-3(10-3); M. Abid / Muzammil Murtaza bt Ahmed Babar / Nameer Shamsi 6-2,6-3; Heera Ashiq / Yousaf Khalil bt Imran Bhatti / Abdullah Adnan 6-2,6-4.