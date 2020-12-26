ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP): Top seed Aqeel Khan will face Muzammil Murtaza in the final of men’s singles of the 6th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament-2020 as they both got splendid wins in the semifinals at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on Saturday.

Muzammil Murtaza came from one game behind to ward off challenge from Shahzad Khan, winning the first semifinal 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

In the second semifinal, Aqeel Khan accounted for M. Abid 6-4, 6-3 to book final spot.

Sarah Mahboob and Ushna Suhail will meet each other in the final of ladies’ singles as they registered comprehensive wins in the semifinals.

Sarah Mahboob edged passed Hania Navaid 7-5, 6-0 in the first semifinal, while Ushna Suhail saw off Esha Jawad 6-2, 6-0 in a one-sided affair.

A total of 20 matches were played on Saturday, the sixth day of the event in Men’s Singles, Ladies’ Singles, Seniors 45 Plus, Boy’s 18 & Under, Boy’s 16 & Under, Boy’s 14 & Under, Girl’s 14 & Under and Boys/Girls 12 & Under, Boys/Girls 10 & Under categories.

As per government policy spectators are not allowed to witness the tournament.

Results in brief:

Men’s Singles Matches:

Muzammil Murtaza bt Shahzad Khan: 5-7, 6-2, 6-3

Aqeel Khan bt M. Abid: 6-4, 6-3

Ladies Singles:

Sarah Mahboob bt Hania Navaid 7-5, 6-0

Ushna Suhail bt Esha Jawad 6-2, 6-0

Boys 18 & under:

M. Shoaib bt Aqib Hayat: 6-2, 6-1.

Boys 16 & under Doubles:

Hamid Israr/Sami Zeb bt Farman Shakeel/Nalain Abbas 5-3, 5-3

Mahatir Muhammad/Haseesh Kumar bt M. Talha Khan/M. Huzaifa Khan 4-1, 4-0

Boy’s U-14 Singles:

Bilal Asim bt Hussnain Ali Rizwan 4-2, 4-1

Hamid Israr bt Haider Ali Rizwan 4-2, 4-2

Hamid Israr bt Bilal Asim 4-1, 4-2

Girls’ U-14 Singles:

Sheeza Sajid bt Fatima Ali Raja 4-2, 4-0

Amna Ali Qayum bt Natalia Zaman 4-2, 5-4(11)

Boy’s/ Girl’s U-12:

Hamza Roman bt Ehtisham Hamayun 5-4(6), 4-2

Haniya Minhas bt Hamza Ali Rizwan 1-4, 4-2, 4-2

Hamza Roman bt Haniya Minhas 4-2,4-2

Boy’s/ Girl’s U-10:

M. Hassan Usman bt Zohaib Afzal 4-2, 2-4, 5-3

Ismail Aftab bt Hamad Shah 4-1, 4-1

M. Hassan Usman bt Ismail Aftab 4-2, 4-0

Seniors 45 Plus:

Mehmood Khan/Azeem Khan bt Wakeel Khan/Amjad Nasir 6-3, 6-1

Rashid Malik/Fayyaz Khan bt Israr Gul/Shakeel 4-6, 6-3(10-3).

The finals of men’s singles and ladies’ singles will be held on Sunday.