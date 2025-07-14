Ameer Hamza wins silver in World Taekwondo C’ship

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP): Pakistani athlete Ameer Hamza won silver medal in the Over 14 Vertical Spinning Kick – Male Individual category at the World Taekwondo Demonstration & Breaking Championship, held from 10 July 2025 in Chuncheon, South Korea.

Ameer’s powerful and precise spinning kick performance earned international praise, showcasing Pakistan’s rising talent on the world stage, said a press release.

President of the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, Lt Col (R) Waseem Ahmed Janjua, congratulated Ameer Hamza on this remarkable achievement, calling it a proud moment for the nation.