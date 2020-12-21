PESHAWAR, Dec 21 (APP):All Pakistan U19 Boys Squash Championship started here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex, Qayyum Stadium on Monday.

Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation Qamar Zaman was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.

Executive members Wazir Khan, Sher Bahadur, Secretary KP Squash Association and Squash Coach Munawar Zaman, former international player Ehsanullah Khan, squash coaches Tahir Iqbal, Muhammad Waseem, Amjad Khan, Alam Zeb, Niamat Ullah Khan and players attended the ceremony.

In the first round, Hamza Sharif, Hammad Khan, Hamza Zahid, Punjab’s Ibtisam Riaz, Hammad Khan, KP’s Abdullah, Punjab’s Tayyab Rauf, KP’s Khushal Riaz, Hassan Raza of Punjab, Huzaifa Shahid of Punjab, Fawad Hussain of KP, Ashab Irfan of Punjab, Noor Zaman of PAF, Arbab Mehran of KP, Aliuddin of Punjab and Asadullah Khan of KP via for the top honor.

President KP Squash Association Qamar Zaman talking to media said steps have been taken by Directorate of Sports KP and Pakistan Squash Federation to have such like competitive activities. “We are trying to provide more opportunities to the young players and for this they are working hard,” he said.

“We have no shortage of talent and such talented players need proper competitive exposure at national level,” he said. He hoped that in future, these players would make a name for themselves not only national but also international levels.