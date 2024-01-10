AJK beats Islamabad to annex PAF T20 Cricket C’ships Trophy

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) claimed PAF T20 Cricket Championships Trophy for the Blind 2024, outshining Islamabad in the final at PAF Cricket Ground E-9 Islamabad on Wednesday.

Islamabad choose to bat first after winning the toss and posted a challengable total of 259 for the loss of six wickets. Akmal and Shahzaib were main contributirs for them, scoring 88 quick 74 runs, respectively.

In reply, Kashmir chased the target just in 19.4 overs for the loss of five wickets. Cptain Nisar Ali blazing172 off 73 balls, while losing five wickets. Shahzaib, Matiullah and Fakhar Abbas shared one wicket apiece fir Islamabad.

Nisar was named man-of-‘the-match. Abbottabad’s Riasat Khan was awarded best player in B1 Category, Kamran Akhtar was awarded best player in B2 Category, Muhammad Rashid was awarded best player in B3 Category and Nisar was awarded the best wicketkeeper award of the tournament.

Air Commodore Ashar Jamil, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Admin) Pakistan Air Force, who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony awarded prizes to the teams.