Aisam, Aqeel through to semifinal of Serena Hotels Tennis C’ships

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP): Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan advanced to the men’s doubles semifinals of the 8th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championships 2023 after registering wins in the quarterfinals at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Thursday.

The seasoned pair pulled off a comfortable win against

M. Salar and M. Hamza Aasim 6-0, 6-1.

Meanwhile, Aqeel also reached the men’s singles semifinals as he got past Barkatullah 6-2, 6-3.

The fixtures in other categories also took place on Thursday. Following are the results:

Men’s Singles Quarterfinals: Muhammad Shoaib bt Yousaf Khalil 6-2,6-4; Muzammil Murtaza bt Mudassir Murtaza 6-2,6-2; Muhammad Abid bt Abdullah Adnan 6-4,6-1; Aqeel Khan bt Barkatullah 6-2,6-3.

Ladies Singles Quarterfinals: Meheq Khokhar bt Zara Khan 6-0,6-0; Soha Ali bt Natalia Zaman 6-4,6-3

Ladies Singles 1st Round: Labika Durab bt Sandana Rabi 6-1,6-0; Amna Ali Qayum w/o Amna Saqib; Mahrukh Sajid bt Lalarukh Sajid 7-6(3),7-6(6)

Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals: Aisam ul Haq Qureshi / Aqeel Khan bt M. Salar / M. Hamza Aasim 6-0,6-1 ;Muzammil Murtaza / M. Shoaib bt Mudassir Murtaza / Abdullah Adnan 6-3,3-6(10-7); M. Abid / Shahzad Khan w/oSami Zeb / M. Zaryab; Yousaf Khalil / Barkatullah bt Hamid Israr / Asadullah 6-2,6-2

Boys 18& Under Quarterfinals: : Hamza Roman bt Ahtesham Humatyun 6-2,6-3; Hamza Aasim bt Haamid Israr 6-4,6-2; Asad Zaman bt M. Salar 6-1,6-4;Ahmed Nael Qureshi bt Mahatir Muhammad 7-5,6-2

Boys 14& Under 2nd Round: Sameer Zaman bt Junaid Meher 4-1,4-0; Amir Mazari bt Hassan Usmani 4-2,4-2; Razik Sultan bt Mahd Mehmood 4-1,4-0; Ruhaab Faisal bt M. Yahya 4-1,4-2; Abdul Basit bt Zohaib Amjad 4-1,4-0; Haziq Areejo bt Saqib Ali 4-1,4-1; Ansarullah bt Laraib Shamsi 4-1,1-4,4-0; M. Haziq Aasim bt Orhan Sohail 4-0,4-0