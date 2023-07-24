Air Chief felicitates Hamza Khan for winning world junior squash championship

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP): Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Monday congratulated Hamza Khan on winning the World Junior Squash Championship 2023, held in Melbourne, Australia.

The young squash player Hamza khan won the title by defeating Mohamed Zakaria of Egypt with a score of 3-1 during the final match played in the coastal city of Melbourne, a Pakistan Air Force news release said.

The Air Chief expressed his felicitations to the young champion for bringing the title back to Pakistan after a gap of 37 years.

He further said that this victory has evoked memories of Jan Sher Khan’s triumph in the 1986 World Squash Championship and termed it a revival of Pakistan’s glory in the game of squash.

The Chief of the Air Staff further said that the entire nation takes pride in the outstanding performance by the talented player, which has raised the national flag high in the sport of squash.

Being the President of Pakistan Squash Federation, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force said that PAF has been tremendously contributing for the promotion of Squash in the country and reiterated his resolve that PAF along with PSF would continue to support young talent to bring more such victories for the nation.

He also lauded the unwavering commitment of the Senior Vice President of Pakistan Squash Federation, Air Vice Marshal Kazim Hammad and the Contingent Manager, Air Commodore (Retired) Aftab Sadiq Qureshi in making utmost efforts for the provision of quality training and supporting the talented youth to excel in the game of Squash.

The Air Chief appreciated the hard work put in by the coaching staff for providing international standard training and coaching facilities to the young players. He also lauded the PSF’s management in making concerted efforts for bringing back the lost glory in the game of squash.