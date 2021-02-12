By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Feb 12 (APP): The Third Chairman WAPDA Golf Championship became vibrant in terms of competitive golfing activity after the Chairman WAPDA,Lt Gen (retd) Muzzamil Hussain hit a sparkling tee shot to set in motion the golfing activity for the day at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Friday.

His presence produced considerable liveliness plus heartwarming moments for a large number of playing golfers present including Shafqat Rana ,Col Asif Mehdi and Sarmad Nadeem and thereafter the tee offs became functional.

Speaking to the media after the first golf shot the WAPDA Chairman said that sports is not only an activity but a phenomenon itself which has the potential to cope with all issues faced by the country.He further added ,Sports has the potential to overcome economic problems ,create harmony and put the nation together.

As regards the Championship ,Fridays proceedings were scheduled to start at 7am in the morning but fog generated zero visibility caused a four and a half hours hiatus and proceedings instead commenced at 1130 am.And to counterbalance the time loss ,the Organizers reduced the 18 holes round to nine .

And after completion of the shortened round , Ahmed Zafar Hayat a prominent amateur golfer of Lahore Gymkhana played a consistency loaded nine holes to emerge as the leader.His score for these nine holes was 33 and he managed to ward off the challenge put up by 80 other aspirants.,

Ahmed Zafar may be the leader after first day ,but his nearest adversaries are many capable ones.The foremost one is Umer Khokher of Rawalpindi ,the top ranked golf amateur of Pakistan and he is well placed just one stroke behind at a score of 34.Other formidable lying in wait for the kill are Muhammed Arsalan and Ahsam Khawaja (Gymkhana) at 35 followed by Hussain Hamid (Royal Palm) Ahmed Nawaz Tiwana (Defence Raya ) and Muhammed Shoaib(Gymkhana) at 36.

In the senior section ,the event concluded on Friday after 27 holes,18 holes contested on Thursday and nine on Friday. .Winner of this event is Col (r) Rustam Chatta (Garrison) , a golfer of merit and expertise.His winning score was an aggregate of 117 over 27 holes .Second position was attained by Tariq Mehmood (Garrison) who also had an aggregate score of 117 but lost the first slot ,as Rustam had a better score in the last nine holes.Imran Ahmed (Gymkhana) won the third gross with a score of 119.

Ladies event also concluded after 27 holes .Title winner was Suneya Osama of PAF Skyview .Her aggregate gross was 115.Ghazala Yasmin came second with a score of 118.