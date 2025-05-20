Ahmed Bodla secures 17th Guinness World Record

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Pakistan’s martial artist Ahmed Amin Bodla, has achieved yet another historic milestone by breaking his 17th Guinness World Record, setting a new global benchmark for the most full-contact punches in one hour using one hand.

Bodla delivered an astonishing 18,079 punches, smashing the previous record of 15,000 that had remained unbeaten since 2018.

This latest achievement not only highlights Bodla’s unwavering dedication to his craft but also places Pakistan once again on the world map of elite martial arts talent.

The 7-year-old record was surpassed with a remarkable margin of over 3,000 punches — a feat that speaks volumes about Bodla’s endurance, discipline, and commitment.

Already a holder of 16 Guinness World Records, Bodla is currently ranked world number one in three other Guinness categories including, most kicks in one minute (355), most kicks in three minutes (801), most kicks in one hour (6,970) etc.

He is also the first Pakistani to be inducted into the United States Martial Arts Hall of Fame as an outstanding martial artist — a rare honor that solidifies his global stature.

Beyond his physical prowess, Bodla is a committed academic. He holds multiple international certifications in exercise science, has completed his MPhil with distinction, and is now set to begin his PhD in sports sciences.

“I am very thankful to my friends and family who have supported me throughout, and I am especially grateful to the Chairman of Al-Kabir Developers, Chaudhary Aurangzeb, for his unconditional support. I have been training hard since 2011, and in these 14 years, I have not only broken many world records but have also become a known figure worldwide,” he told APP.

Bodla wants to continue bringing international recognition to Pakistan through his achievements.