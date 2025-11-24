After Qalandars and Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators renew PSL partnership for another 10 years

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 24 (APP):The HBL PSL is delighted to confirm that Quetta Gladiators will continue under the stewardship of their current owners for the next decade, as the franchise has formally renewed its long-term agreement on Monday.

The ownership of Quetta Gladiators has renewed the franchise agreement at the newly assessed valuation, which was set following a comprehensive evaluation led by Ernst & Young, a globally renowned audit and advisory organisation.

After Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators is the third PSL franchise to renew its partnership for the next years with an increase of 25 percent valuation fee.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, upon renewal of partnership by QG said, “I am delighted that Quetta Gladiators will continue their journey with their current owners for another decade. Mr. Nadeem Omar and his team have played a vital role in building a loyal fan base and elevating the franchise’s stature both locally and internationally.

“Mr. Nadeem Omar is a thorough gentlemen, professional and a cricket aficionado. His renewed commitment speaks volumes about their faith in the HBL PSL’s upward trajectory and the league’s global standing. We look forward to deepening this partnership and working together to achieve even greater milestones for Pakistan cricket,”

HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer further said, “The Gladiators’ dedication, competitive spirit and unwavering belief in the HBL PSL have helped shape the identity of the league over the years. We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Nadeem Omar and his management for the next decade.

“Mr. Nadeem Omar’s contributions go way beyond the HBL PSL. His true passion has always been Cricket and its development in Pakistan. We are excited to have them onboard and for this next chapter of HBL PSL and Gladiators’ partnership.”

Quetta Gladiators remain one of the most popular teams in the HBL PSL, carrying a strong legacy built through consistent performances, star-studded lineups and an enduring connection with fans across Pakistan.