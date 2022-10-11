Afridi to join national squad for T20 World Cup in Brisbane

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will join the national squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 in Brisbane as per schedule on Saturday (October 15), after undergoing his rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Committee.

Shaheen is now available for selection for October 17 and 19 warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan, respectively during which his match fitness will be assessed by the team management, said a press release.

Shaheen Shah Afridi: “I am super excited at the prospect of rejoining the national side for the T20 World Cup and playing my part in the campaign. It has been a difficult period for me to be away from the game and the team I love the most, and not be part of some gruelling and exciting matches.

“I have been bowling six to eight overs trouble-free for the past 10 days with full run-up and pace. While I have enjoyed bowling and batting in the nets, nothing can replace the feel of match environment and I can’t wait to be in that setting.

“It has been a rigorous and challenging rehabilitation programme, but I have thoroughly enjoyed it. To be honest, I am feeling fitter than ever before and can’t wait to wear the playing kit.

“I want to thank the PCB Medical Advisory Committee as well as the Crystal Palace F.C. for allowing me to use their outstanding facilities and looking after me so well during the rehabilitation programme.”

Meanwhile, opener Fakhar Zaman, who is one of the three traveling reserves for the T20 World Cup, will also travel to Brisbane with Shaheen and National High Performance Centre coach Umar Rashid. Fakhar will complete his rehabilitation under the supervision of PCB’s Chief Medical Officer and team doctor Dr Najeebullah Soomro, following which decision on his participation, if required, will be made.

The PCB Medical Advisory Committee includes London-based Dr Imtiaz Ahmad (Head of Medical Services at the Queens Park Rangers Football Club & Co-chair FA Medical Society) and Dr Zafar Iqbal (Consultant Sports & Exercise Medicine at the Crystal Palace Football Club & Co-chair FA Medical Society and has previously worked with Tottenham Hotspur FC, Liverpool FC and Kent County Cricket Club).

Thee members provide independent medical advice to PCB Chief Medical Officer Dr Najeebullah Soomro (who is also a Member of ICC Medical Advisory Committee).